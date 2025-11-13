/'Experience of Paris Olympics is behind me, now I am focused on...', says Nikhat Zareen as she gears up for upcoming World Boxing Cup

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen is ready to showcase her skills at the upcoming World Boxing Cup finals, starting from Friday (November 14) till November 21 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Zareen has been training intensely at the Sports Authority of India’s Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (SAI NSNIS) in Patiala for 45 days, alongside a 20-member Indian team, consisting of 10 men and 10 women boxers.

Despite a recent loss in the 51kg quarter-finals at the World Championships in Liverpool, where she was defeated 5-0 by Turkey’s two-time Olympic silver medalist Buse Naz Çakıroglu, Nikhat is eager to return to form. Talking about her World Championship experience, Nikhat said, “It was my first international competition after a year-long break. Losing to an Olympic medalist taught me valuable lessons. My focus is now on the World Boxing Cup, where I aim for a gold medal to kickstart my comeback.”

Competing in front of a home crowd in Greater Noida adds to the excitement. “It’s my first competition in India since the 2023 World Championships, and there’s something special about boxing in front of local fans. I’m determined to make them proud."

The World Boxing Cup finals mark a significant milestone as India hosts the event for the first time, aiming to elevate the country’s status in global sports. Nikhat views this as an opportunity not just for personal achievement but also to inspire aspiring athletes by competing on home turf against the world’s best. Looking ahead, the 29-year-old boxer is focused on her long-term goal—the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “Though I couldn’t secure a medal in the Paris Olympics, I’ve moved past that experience. Now, my eyes are set on LA 2028, but there are many competitions leading up to it,” she said.