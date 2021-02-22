R Ashwin, Simon Doull, Kevin Pietersen react after Devon Conway's 99-run knock

Devon Conway on Monday stole the show in the first T20I of the five-match series against Australia at the Hagley Oval as he smashed an unbeaten 99 off just 59 deliveries to help New Zealand post a massive total of 184 runs. Conway, who has been hammering runs in the shortest format of the game consistently, was recently overlooked in the IPL 2021 Auction with no franchise picking up the Kiwi batsman.

Following, Conway’s blistering knock, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter as he wrote that his knock came just four days late. Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen also jumped into the conversation.

While Doull said that New Zealand players have been constantly overlooked for “second rate” Australian cricketers whereas Pietersen said whether Conway is of South African heritage or not. Notably, Pietersen, who played international cricket for England, is of South African heritage.

Conway made his T20I debut vs West Indies in November 2020. While the 29-year-old fell just short of his maiden T20I century, his last five innings have 50+ scores in the shortest format of the game. He has scored 99*, 93*, 91*, 69* and 50 in his past five innings.

Ashwin wrote: "Devon Conway is just 4 days late, but what a knock."

However, Conway can still be picked by an IPL franchise if they decide to buy a replacement player.