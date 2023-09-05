Quinton de Kock to retire after ODI World Cup, reveals after South Africa's squad announcement

South Africa batter Quinton de Kock has called time on his ODI career on Tuesday, September 5 as he brings his 10-year association with the national side to an end. The upcoming ODI World Cup will be De Kock’s last tournament for the ODI side, having also announced his retirement from the Test side in December 2021. He will bow out of the game with an opportunity to complete 6000 runs in the World Cup where his team will start their adventure against Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 7.

De Kock hangs boots

"Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket," South Africa's Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said.

"He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years. He also wore the captain's armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold.”

At the time of writing, the 30-year-old has made 140 appearances in the ODI format with 5966 runs with an average of 44.85. His ODI career also includes 17 hundreds and 29 fifties with a best of 178 against Australia at Centurion in 2016. He was the fourth fastest to reach 1000 runs in the ODI format in just 21 innings.

"We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket,” the statement further added.