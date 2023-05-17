Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani comes up with improved final offer to buy Man United - Report

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has come up with a much better final offer to remain in the bid and be a step ahead of his main rival, British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, in order to buy Manchester United as reported by The Times. It is to be noted that the Glazers, who currently own the Red Devils, put the club up for sale in November 2022.

It is reported that the new offer by Sheikh Jassim, on Tuesday, is closer to a whopping five billion pounds. In addition, the Qatari sheikh -- who is the chairman of one of his country's biggest banks; known as the Qatar Islamic Bank -- is offering to buy 100 percent of the stakes. As per reports in the British media, the offer is surely a competitive one including clearing nearly 1 billion pounds worth of club debt along with also having a separate fund to revamp Old Trafford, the surrounding area and the club's Carrington training ground.

Man United in 2022/23 edition

Currently, Man United occupy the fourth spot in the overall standings in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League edition. They have had a topsy-turvy ride in the entire season and will be desperate to finish in the top four, with three more games to play. They will next face Bournemouth -- on May 20 -- before closing their PL season facing Chelsea and Fulham, respectively. Apart from the EPL, they are also competing for the FA Cup title, versus Manchester City, with the final to be held on June 03.