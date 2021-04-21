Qadeer banned for five years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The United Arab Emirates player Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting to breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for which he was charged in October 2019.

Khan admitted to being in breach of the following provisions under the Code:

Breach of Article 2.4.4 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Zimbabwe v UAE series in April 2019.

Breach of Article 2.3.2 – disclosing Inside Information in August 2019 in circumstances where he knew or should have known that the information might be used for betting purposes.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Netherlands v UAE series in August 2019.

Breach of Article 2.4.5 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another Participant.

Breach of Article 2.4.6 – failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 – obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation including by concealing information that may be relevant to that investigation.

Khan’s period of ineligibility has been backdated to October 16, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said: “Qadeer Khan is an experienced international cricketer who has received anti-corruption training. He should have avoided the people he knew were corrupt and reported any suspicions immediately.

“He has accepted he did wrong and requested an agreed sanction in place of a Tribunal. His five-year period of ineligibility is a reflection of the seriousness of his breaches and the number of charges. He has accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret for those he has let down.”

Mehardeep Chhayakar charged with six counts of breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Meanwhile, also in the UAE, the ICC has charged Mehardeep Chhayakar, who has played domestic cricket in Ajman (UAE) with six counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC laid the charges on its own behalf as well as on behalf of Cricket Canada as its Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the Global T20 2019.

These charges are supplemental to charges of October 16, 2019:

Breach of Article 2.1.1 – Attempting to contrive to fix aspects of the Zimbabwe v UAE series in April 2019, or being party to an effort to try and fix aspects of the Zimbabwe series.

Breach of Article 2.1.4 – Seeking to entice, induce and/or solicit a Participant to get involved in an effort to fix aspects of matches in the Zimbabwe v UAE series in April 2019.

Breach of Article 2.1.1 – Attempting to contrive to fix aspects of matches in the GT20 in 2019 or being party to an effort to try and fix aspects of matches in the GT20 event.

Breach of Article 2.1.4 – Seeking to entice, induce and/or solicit a to get involved in an effort to fix aspects of matches in the GT20 event.

Breach of Article 2.4.6 – Failing or refusing to cooperate with an ACU investigation, without compelling justification.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 – obstructing an ongoing ACU investigation through a failure to attend an interview or interviews with the ACU.

Chhayakar has 14 days from April 15, 2021 to respond to the charges.