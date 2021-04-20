Kuldeep Yadav names two toughest batsmen in IPL and two legends of the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav has been struggling to find form in international cricket as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The chinaman bowler has failed to find a regular spot in the Indian team but would be looking to turn his fortune for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021. While Kuldeep would be hoping to find form in the T20 tournament, he recently named two toughest batsmen to bowl to in IPL.

Kuldeep, despite missing the first three matches of IPL 2021 for KKR, is hopeful of finding a place in the playing XI. “Only three matches have happened so far. I’m hopeful to get a place in the final XI soon, and I will perform well,” Kuldeep told PTI Bhasha.

Kuldeep went on to name Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers and Punjab Kings veteran Chris Gayle as the two toughest batsmen to bowl at in IPL 2021.

“I find it difficult to bowl against AB de Villiers and Rohit Sharma. De Villiers can smash the ball in any corner of the ground, while Rohit has plenty of time,” added Kuldeep.

The Indian spinner further named two players who are the biggest legends in IPL history as he explained his reason for picking the duo.

“If we look from the beginning, then MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle are truly the legends of IPL as they have been performing well since the first season,” remarked Kuldeep.

Meanwhile, KKR have so far played three matches in IPL 2021, winning one and losing two out of them. KKR next take on an in-form CSK on Wednesday in Mumbai - their first match at the venue in IPL 2021.