/PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag advance to second round at Singapore Open

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and the men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made winning starts to their Singapore Open journey, progressing to the next round with impressive performances at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Tuesday (May 26). Sindhu registered a straight-game victory over Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani, winning 21-17, 21-18 in the women’s singles event, while, Satwik and Chirag edged past Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith 26-28, 21-15, 21-13 in a hard-fought men’s doubles clash.

The 2022 Singapore Open champion Sindhu outclassed the fifth-seeded Wardani to draw level in their head-to-head record at 3-3. She looked in total control early in the opening game, building a comfortable lead before the Indonesian had a comeback. However, Sindhu regained momentum at 16-16 and finished strongly with five consecutive points to take the game.

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The second game was closely contested, as Sindhu held her nerve during crucial moments and wrapped up the match in straight games. She will now face Japan’s Riko Gunji in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the men’s doubles contest, world no. 4 pair Satwik and Chirag narrowly lost the opening game despite saving seven game points in a tense battle. The Indian pair bounced back in the second game to force a decider before dominating the third to seal victory in one hour and 15 minutes game. They are set to meet Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the Round of 16.