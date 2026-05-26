/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about SRH vs RR Eliminator timing, squad, H2H & more

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are set for a do-or-die IPL 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday (May 27), where the losing side will be knocked out of the tournament. The contest also carries a revenge angle for Rajasthan, as SRH had beaten them twice during the league stage this season. While Pat Cummins’ side looked more explosive overall, RR head into the clash with confidence after winning three of their last four league matches to secure a playoff spot.

Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the SRH vs RR clash in IPL history

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Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have clashed 23 times in the Indian Premier League, with SRH winning 14 matches and RR claiming victory in nine encounter.

What is the venue for the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator?

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will be the venue for the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator.

When will the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator in India.

Which platform will live-stream the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator in India.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Travis Head, Sakib Hussain and Brydon Carse