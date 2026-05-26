/PAK vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Pakistan ODI series, Josh Inglis named captain

Australian opener and stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, starting May 30, with an ankle injury; his IPL teammate Josh Inglis will lead the under-strength side. The visitors will also be without their regular ODI captain, Pat Cummins and opener Travis Head due to IPL commitments. The two marquee players are part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad, which will face the inaugural champions, the Rajasthan Royals, in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday (May 27) in New Chandigarh.

Marsh was unavailable for selection during Lucknow’s final league game against the Punjab Kings as he had already flown home after LSG’s May 19 game against the Royals. Marsh was due to lead Australia in the three-match ODI series in Pakistan, with most of the squad members arriving in Rawalpindi during the weekend.

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However, his persistent ankle injury ruled him out of the forthcoming series, and his participation in the Bangladesh white-ball leg, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting June 9, remains unknown. Despite missing several first-team players, Australia will field a new stand-in captain, Inglis, who led the Aussie white-ball side against Pakistan two years ago. Meanwhile, should Inglis suffer an injury or be ruled out of this series, Australia could have Alex Carey captain the side, who earlier wore the captaincy hat for three ODIs against the West Indies in 2021.



Even though the selectors haven’t announced Marsh’s replacement yet, spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly could potentially replace him in the squad. Australia are without the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Mitchell Starc (DC), and the PBKS pair of Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis, who were expected to be involved in IPL 2026 playoffs. Meanwhile, Head, Bartlett, Dwarshuis and Connolly are part of the three-match Bangladesh ODIs, beginning June 9 in Mirpur.

Australia ODI squad for Pakistan series -