/‘Internet Lover’ Arshdeep Singh purges Instagram account, deletes over 200 posts after PBKS IPL 2026 exit

Everyone loves the internet, the craze and fame that social media brings, and India and Punjab Kings' quick Arshdeep Singh is no different. Known for breaking stumps, records and opposition’s morale with his lethal left-arm pace, Arshdeep was also famous among his fans for his social media content, including Instagram reels and Snapchat stories. However, shortly after his IPL franchise failed to qualify for this season’s playoffs, Arshdeep cleansed his Instagram, deleting around 200 posts, including one with Virat Kohli following India’s Champions Trophy triumph in March, which had over 150 million views.

Already under the radar for his off-field antics this season, Arshdeep’s Instagram now has only 45 posts, including those with his family and friends, brand promotions, and those in a PBKS jersey. Although he has maintained his bio with Punjab Kings mentioned right at the start, fans wonder what led him to wipe out his Instagram.

Arshdeep’s IPL 2026, on and off the field

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After helping India retain its T20 crown in Ahmedabad, the left-arm pacer was back leading Punjab Kings’ bowling attack in IPL 2026. Staying on the receiving end of things mostly during this season, with opposition batters smashing PBKS bowling for fun in almost all matches, Arshdeep managed to end this season with 14 wickets in as many outings.

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Although he completed his quota of four overs in almost every game, the embarrassing economy of 10.20, having leaked 541 runs in 53 overs, contributed to Punjab’s failure this season. Even with those numbers, he was Punjab’s highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026, with his best being 3/22.

Off-field chaos!

Arshdeep was in the news for his dating life, often seen roaming around with his rumoured partner, model and actor Samreen Kaur, while travelling, at airports and after games. Although that was personal and has nothing to do with anyone, BCCI's latest directives aiming at the 'girlfriend culture' in the IPL amid internal leaks put Arshdeep and his dating life on the board's radar.



Not only this, but also his racist remarks (“Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?” (“Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?”), to his India teammate and Mumbai Indians mainstay Tilak Varma escalated the situation. While neither the respective franchises nor the two players involved made any public statement, this episode irked fans. Even former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took to his social media, urging a season ban on Arshdeep for his remarks.



“Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most,” Laxman wrote on X, adding, “If BCCI takes action, I will name people who racially abused me.”

