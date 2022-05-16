Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will both aim to keep their playoffs hopes intact when they lock horns against each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 16). Both PBKS and DC have so far managed six wins each in 12 games and are separated by only the net run rate on the points table.

The winner of tonight's encounter will pip Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to enter the top four. While both PBKS and DC have so far managed only six points this season, they have also failed to record two wins on the trot. However, the dubious record is set to come to an end for one of the two teams on Monday.

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are heading into the game on the back of victories in their respective last outings and will be aiming to continue their winning run on Monday. While Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in their last game, Punjab Kings thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in their last game.

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have their fates in their own hands as the race for the playoffs heats up. Punjab Kings' batting line-up has been firing all cylinders so far this season, however, there remain concerns as far as their bowling attack is concerned. While Kagiso Rabada has managed to find his groove, the likes of Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh will hope to contribute more with the ball.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been boosted by Mitchell Marsh's return to form. The Australian all-rounder played a match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals in their last game and will be hoping to continue his fine form with the bat.

Here is all you need to know about the PBKS vs DC clash in IPL 2022:

Head-to-head:

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have enjoyed an intense rivarly between them in the IPL over the years. PBKS have slight edge over DC and lead the head-to-head record 14-15.

Stats:

David Warner will be key to DC's chances against Punjab Kings as he is the leading run-getter against the Mayank Agarwal-led side in IPL. He has a staggering 1005 runs to his name in 22 innings against Punjab Kings.

Trivia:

Kagiso Rabada currently has 97 wickets to his name in 61 matches in his IPL career so far and is on the verge of surpassing Lasith Malinga to become the fastest to 100 wickets in IPL history.

Predicted playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Raajpaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ashdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat/Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C, wk0, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje