/Pune Grand Tour makes UCI history in India: How to watch, teams, stages. Here’s all you need to know

The weather is perfect in Pune. Cool January mornings, gentle winter sun, and crisp air drifting down from the Sahyadris set the scene as cyclists from across the world clip in and prepare for something India has never seen before. From January 19 to 23, 2026, Pune becomes the epicentre of Indian road cycling as it hosts the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour, the country’s first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage continental road race. Over five days and 437 demanding kilometres, 171 riders from 29 teams representing 35 countries will race through the Deccan Plateau, the Western Ghats and the historic streets of Pune, placing India firmly on the global professional cycling map.

The route to LA 2028 Olympic Games

This is not merely a milestone event; it is a strategic turning point. For the first time, Indian riders have the opportunity to earn valuable UCI points on home soil, points that contribute directly toward qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. What once required expensive, logistically complex travel to Europe is now unfolding on familiar roads, backed by world-class organisation and infrastructure.

Indian riders are embracing the moment with confidence rather than caution. National team members speak of motivation, not pressure, racing in familiar conditions, cheered by local crowds, against seasoned international professionals. Coaches view the Pune Grand Tour as a living classroom: a chance to experience elite tactics, race intensity, and stage-race endurance without leaving the country. The course itself reflects the ambition of the event. From a sharp urban prologue at Goodluck Chowk to punishing ghat climbs through historic Maratha strongholds, fast plateau stretches exposed to crosswinds, and a technical city finale past Pune’s most iconic landmarks, each stage demands versatility, strategy and resilience.

Behind the scenes, the transformation has been just as remarkable. In a span of 75 days, roads across the district were upgraded to meet stringent UCI safety and quality standards, reinforcing Pune’s long-standing reputation as India’s “Cycle Capital”. Beyond sport, the race showcases rural tourism, heritage corridors and sustainable development across nine talukas and 150 villages. As international teams line up alongside India’s largest-ever home contingent, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour stands as a rare convergence of global competition, Olympic ambition and homegrown pride — a statement that Indian cycling is no longer waiting for opportunity, but creating it.

How to watch the Pune Grand Tour 2026

The historic race will reach a global audience through world-class broadcast partnerships:

LIVE in India: Star Sports and JioHotstar

LIVE in Europe: HBO Max and Discovery+ (70+ territories)

Worldwide streaming (outside India): Official race website

Live English commentary will be led by renowned cycling broadcaster Ned Boulting, alongside five-time Tour de France rider Graham Jones and former Indian cyclist Abhijit Sett, delivering expert insight into every stage of India’s first UCI-approved tour.

Let's meet the Indian team

Indian national team

Naveen John

Sahil Kumar

Dinesh Kumar

Harshveer Singh Sikhon

Vishavjeet Singh

Surya Thathu

Indian development team

Sachin Desai

Niraj Kumar

Vivaan Sapru

Manav Sarda

Chirag Seghal

Akshar Tyagi

What are the race stages?

Total distance: 437 km

Riders: 171 from 29 teams

Countries represented: 35

Terrains: Deccan Plateau, Sahyadri ranges, urban Pune

Stages