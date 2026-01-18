/Arshdeep Singh strikes in first over on ODI return, removes Nicholls for golden duck - WATCH

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh made a strong start on his return to the side on Sunday (Jan 18), removing Henry Nicholls in his very first over during the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The wicket was fell on the fourth ball of New Zealand’s innings. Arshdeep bowled a good-length delivery that moved slightly away from the batter. Nicholls looked unsure and tried to leave the ball at the last moment, but it took an inside edge and hit the stumps. He was dismissed for a duck, leaving New Zealand at 5 for one in 0.4 overs.
Watch the video
Meanwhile, Harshit Rana also made an immediate impact, dismissing Devon Conway with his first ball. Conway scored five runs from four deliveries. At the time of writing, New Zealand were 11 for two after three overs, with Will Young and Daryl Mitchell at the crease.
Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh replaced Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. While, New Zealand went in with the same team that won the second ODI by seven wickets.
IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI - Playing XI's
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke and Jayden Lennox
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh