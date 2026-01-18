/Arshdeep Singh strikes in first over on ODI return, removes Nicholls for golden duck - WATCH

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh made a strong start on his return to the side on Sunday (Jan 18), removing Henry Nicholls in his very first over during the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The wicket was fell on the fourth ball of New Zealand’s innings. Arshdeep bowled a good-length delivery that moved slightly away from the batter. Nicholls looked unsure and tried to leave the ball at the last moment, but it took an inside edge and hit the stumps. He was dismissed for a duck, leaving New Zealand at 5 for one in 0.4 overs.