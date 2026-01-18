/IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Arshdeep returns as India bowl first after winning toss | check team sheets

Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Jan 18). While India brought in left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna, the Kiwis picked the unchanged XI for the series-decider.

Here are the two teams for the final One-Dayer

India – Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj



New Zealand – Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(wk), Michael Bracewell(captain), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke and Jayden Lennox

While Indore remains a happy hunting ground for Team India, who have yet to lose a 50-over game here, New Zealand will enter this contest on the back of a magnificent run chase in Rajkot, led by Daryl Mitchell’s hundred.

At the toss, Gill acknowledged the challenge in front of his team, adding that the dew is unlikely to play a role in the decider. New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell, on the other hand, also admitted wanting to chase in Indore.



“We will bowl first. That's what we spoke (on the decision to bowl), batting first, New Zealand put us under pressure. One of the decisions we're bowling first is that the surface looks good, don't expect a lot of dew, runs on the board would let us chase better. Need to vary our lengths in the middle-overs, that's what we want to do. One change, Arshdeep comes in place of Prasidh,” Indian captain Gill said at the toss.



“We would have bowled first, but I think it looks like a good surface, and I guess we're going to quickly shift to the mindset of batting first. That's right, it's a big, exciting opportunity for us to win a series over here in the one-day format. I think they've shown good temperament. They're getting used to international cricket and have made a good fist of it so far (on the new faces). With the series on the line, you want to be able to do that stuff under pressure. So, I'm looking forward to seeing how they go again tonight. No changes from the last game,” Bracewell said.

