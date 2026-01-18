/'Got the benefit of being an all-rounder': Ayush Badoni on maiden India call-up

Delhi cricketer Ayush Badoni thanked everyone after earning his first India call-up, saying that the extra practice he has put into his bowling over the last few years has helped him develop into a true all-rounder. The 26-year-old was included in India’s ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand after Washington Sundar was ruled out due to injury following the first match. The series is currently tied 1-1, with the final game set to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Jan 18). Badoni did not play in the second ODI, which India lost, but he remains hopeful of getting a chance, especially considering his recent performances.

Speaking in a video shared by BCCI.tv, Badoni recalled how he found out about his selection. He said he was with the Delhi team, preparing for a quarter-final match against Vidarbha, when he received the news. He informed his roommate Priyansh that he might be leaving the team and that Priyansh could take over as captain. Badoni described the moment as special and said he felt thankful for the opportunity.

Badoni also shared that he received the call late at night, so his family only found out the next morning when the squad was announced. He said they were very happy and proud. He added that the coaches and players welcomed him warmly, which made him feel comfortable, especially since he has played with or against many of them before.

"I got a call late at night, so I couldn't tell them. It was announced in the morning, that's when they got to know and they were also very happy and proud. All the coaches and the players were very welcoming to me and I really liked it. I've played with and against most of them so it was nice to meet everyone again," said Badoni.

Talking about his development as a player, Badoni said that while he earlier focused mainly on batting, but later he has worked hard on his bowling over the last two years. He believes his ability to take wickets has helped him to add more value to the team. His performances with the ball for Delhi played an important role in him being picked as an all-rounder.

"Preparation was very clear. Earlier, I used to bat, but since the last two years, I've been focusing a lot on my bowling. I always feel that I can take wickets and contribute to the team with my bowling. So I got the benefit of being an all-rounder. I've bowled a lot for Delhi, taken wickets, and benefited from it," he added.