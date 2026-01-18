/India women's tour of Australia 2026: BCCI announces white-ball squads, Vaishnavi earns maiden ODI call-up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for India women’s upcoming tour of Australia, where the team will play three ODIs and three T20Is starting from Feb 15. Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma has received her first ODI call-up, while Bharti Fulmali has made a comeback to the T20I squad after nearly five years. Harleen Deol has been named only in the ODI squad and has been left out of the T20I team. The 27-year-old has not had much success in T20Is so far, scoring 311 runs in 20 innings at an average of 17.27 and a strike rate of 92.01, with just one half-century.

Fulmali’s return comes after strong performances in the ongoing WPL 2026. Playing for Gujarat Giants, she has scored 92 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 191.66 this season. She also did well last year, scoring 133 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 172.72.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fulmali made her international debut against England in Guwahati seven years ago and has played only two T20Is so far.

Whereas, Vaishnavi Sharma has impressed in her recent debut series against Sri Lanka, where she took five wickets in five matches. Along with her, 17-year-old wicketkeeper G Kamalini has also earned her first ODI call-up.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has returned to the T20I side after recovering from injuries. She last played for India during the T20 World Cup 2024 and is currently in great form in WPL 2026, picking up eight wickets in four matches, including a best spell of 5 for 23 against Gujarat Giants.

Fast bowler Kashvee Gautam has also been recalled to the ODI squad after last playing in the tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in May last year.

This tour will be India’s first meeting with Australia since their famous win over them in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final. The ODI series will also mark the final international appearance of Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who has announced her retirement after the series.

India’s squad for ODI,T20I series against Australia

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali and Shreyanka Patil