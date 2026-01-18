/India vs Bangladesh: BCB clears stance on no-handshake row at Under-19 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has cleared its stance on the no-handshake saga that made headlines at the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup game between India and Bangladesh in Bulawayo. The two respective captains present at the toss did not shake hands, leading to widespread speculations of growing tensions between the two countries amid the T20 WC venue change row; however, the teams later shook hands after the game, which India won by 18 runs (D/L method).

Putting all those rumours under the mat, the BCB confirmed that this episode was ‘completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration' on their part. The BCCI is yet to comment on this.



While Aayush Mhatre represented India’s U-19 team at the toss, Bangladesh’s vice-captain Zawad Abrar stood in for the regular skipper Azizul Hakim, who was unwell but was part of the playing XI.



The BCB clarified that whatever happened was unintentional and that they had no intentions whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the Indian Team. The board has also addressed this matter with utter seriousness, urging the team management to act immediately; they also reminded the players of their responsibilities of maintaining the highest standards of sportsmanship and mutual respect.

"Due to illness, regular captain Azizul Hakim was unable to attend the toss, and vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented the team on the occasion," the BCB said in a statement. "The BCB wishes to clarify that the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration. There was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition.



"The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly. The players have also been reminded of their responsibility to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship, camaraderie and mutual respect in all interactions with opposing teams. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains fully committed to the values of cricket, both on and off the field,” it further read.



Meanwhile, the frequency of no-handshakes at cricket matches has increased lately, mostly involving India-Pakistan matches due to strained political relations between the two neighbouring countries. Recent examples include the men's Asia Cup, women's ODI World Cup, Rising Stars Asia Cup and the Under-19 Asia Cup.

