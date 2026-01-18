/IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Match Preview and predicted playing XIs

The ODI series between India and New Zealand has come down to the wire, with both facing off at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to decide who walks away with the bilateral crown. After India won the series opener in Vadodara, the Kiwis bounced back in Rajkot, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten hundred from Daryl Mitchell, levelling it (1-1). Here is the match preview of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand, alongside the predicted playing XIs of both teams.

Match Preview

India will enter this contest with several unanswered questions. While the top order continues to hog all the limelight, concerns surrounding the two all-rounders (Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja) and their contributions, also called out by the coaching staff following the second ODI loss, shall keep everyone on its toes. The two have been asked to buckle up before it gets late, and the selectors and the management begin searching for options elsewhere.

On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna’s inconsistency with picking wickets and concerns around his run-leaking rate could see him make way for the left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, who has been waiting for his regular chances in this format. Barring this possible change, the hosts could field the same XI for the series decider.



New Zealand, on the other hand, have everything to win heading into this final ODI. Chasing history (their first-ever ODI series win in India) in Indore, and that too without several first-team players like Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner among others, this new-look ODI side is full of match winners, an example of which was the result in the previous ODI.

Although Team India remains the favourite heading into this final game of the series, discounting the confident New Zealand side would be no less than a blunder.

Predicted Playing XIs -

India – Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh

