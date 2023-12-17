PSL 2024: Australia great Shaun Tait joins Quetta Gladiators as bowling coach

Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait was appointed as the new bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League ahead of the upcoming season. Days after the franchise named Tait’s ex-teammate Shane Watson as the head coach, the World Cup winner with Australia joined him on the board.

Having associated himself as the bowling coach of the Pakistan men's team until earlier this year, Tait will work with most bowlers he had worked in the setup before, including Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Mohammad Amir. In a statement, Tait thanked the Gladiators' management for trusting him as he looks forward to the new challenge in the PSL 2024.

"I'd like to thank Nadeem Omar (Quetta Gladiators owner) who trusted me with the bowling group," Tait said in an official statement, "including Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Mohammad Amir. Some great talent there to work with alongside the great Shane Watson."

Meanwhile, during his stay with the Pakistan Team, the seamer expressed concerns about bowlers shouldering the burden of playing and delivering consistently across all formats in this fast-paced cricket. Tait was firm in his opinion of the PCB management handpicking bowlers for particular formats to increase longevity.

"No way - no way - express pace bowlers can currently play all three formats consistently,” Tait told ESPNcricinfo in a chat earlier.

Having coached several teams worldwide during his brief period, Tait has an eye for a special talent, and in Pakistan and PSL’s case, it’s the emerging seamer Hasnain – who is currently recuperating from an ankle injury. Speaking to the same publication about how can Hasnain stamp in authority across formats in times to come, Tait said,

"Hasnain has got the ability to bowl proper rapid, but there's no doubt [there's an air of vulnerability to him]," Tait said earlier. "My input with Hasnain is purely about just using his athleticism. Getting that grunt as a fast bowler and being angry. Just running in fast and feeling good."

Gladiators eye turnaround in PSL 2024

Having suffered the other side of the fate in the past four seasons (failing to qualify for the playoffs in each edition), Quetta Gladiators eye a turnaround this time with the new coaching staff at the helm.

Quetta reached the PSL finals in the first four editions, winning the 2019 one.