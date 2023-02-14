PSL 2023: 'Would be better if....': Umar Akmal slams reporter when asked about his fitness - WATCH

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 edition got underway, in Pakistan, on February 13 (Monday). All eyes are many marquee players in the tournament who will look to put up a solid show whereas many discarded cricketers will hope for a memorable run to make a comeback into their respective national sides. Among the discarded players, Umar Akmal will hope for a smooth run in PSL 2023, where he is representing the Quetta Gladiators.

Ahead of the Gladiators' opening clash, where they face Md Rizwan-starrer Multan Sultans, Umar lashed out at a reporter when he was asked about his fitness and knack of uploading videos on Tik Tok. To this, Umar snapped at the journalist and said, "It is my personal life and it is in front of everyone. It would be better if you refrain from asking such questions."

Further, Umar also asserted that nothing is wrong with his fitness, claiming to be “superfit”. “Fitness is in front of you. I am not the only one. If you ask other players about it, they will also answer it in the same way,” he said. “I have worked very hard on my fitness and I am feeling super fit,” the swashbuckling right-hander added. Here's the video:

Umar Akmal loses calm after a reporter asks him about his fitness and TikTok videos pic.twitter.com/WHzyR8LfwQ — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) February 12, 2023 ×

This isn't the first instance where questions have been raised over Akmal's fitness. It was recently raised by former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi. The ex-cricketer felt Umar was lucky to be picked by the Gladiators despite his string of poor performances.

"Umar Akmal should thank Quetta Gladiators because other franchises were not interested in picking him in PSL. Umar Akmal has problem of fitness since quite a long. I like him as a batter, but Umar Akmal still has to work upon his fitness a lot," Afridi was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.