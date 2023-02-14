I'm 200 per cent sure he can't do: Ishant recalls being investigated for match-fixing allegations on Shami

Mohammed Shami remains one of the main bowlers for India. He is currently spearheading the pace attack in the ongoing Australia home Tests with Jasprit Bumrah not yet fully fit. Shami has been an important asset for India over the years and has continued to deliver crunch spells from time to time. In 2018, he had gone through a turbulent time on the personal front after his estranged wife Hasin Jahan levelled serious charges against him.

Shami's ex-wife had lodged a police complaint and accused the pacer of domestic violence and even of match-fixing; claiming that the Indian pacer received money from a Pakistani woman. As soon as the news spread like wildfire, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) upheld Shami's contract. In addition, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) urged the Indian board to seriously look into the matter. Later, Shami was cleared of all charges.

Recalling the whole episode where he was investigated for match-fixing allegations on Shami, Ishant Sharma said on the latest episode of 'Rise of New India' on Cricbuzz, "I had a word with him and he did share of lot on the topic. Whatever had happened, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had approached us all, and they had asked us whether Shami could do a match-fixing or not. Just like policemen lodge a complaint...I was asked everything and all was written down. I had told them, 'I don't know his personal things but I'm 200 per cent sure he can't do that because I know him that well." When he heard I said those words, he realised that what I think of him and our bond became stronger."

Later, Dinesh Karthik -- India's veteran keeper-batter -- also spoke highly of Shami and said on the show, "If I have to use one word for Shami, it will be "torture Shami." Because in my whole career, he is the toughest bowler I have faced in the nets, he has got me out a couple of times as well in the match. But he has been nasty to play in the net. I thought I was the only one, so then I asked Kohli and Rohit, and they are all legends of the game, and they all said they hate playing Shami."

Shami has moved past all the allegations levied by his estranged wife and has been a key weapon in India's success since then. He claimed a hat-trick in 2019 ODI World Cup and was part of India's memorable journey in the inaugural WTC, where they lost the final to New Zealand. He was part of the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup campaigns; picking six wickets in as many games in the last edition at an economy of 7.15.