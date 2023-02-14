Not only Border-Gavaskar Trophy! Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Australia ODIs – Report

Jasprit Bumrah's return is keenly awaited in Team India colours. The speedster has been out of action at the international level since September 2022, due to back issues, and missed the entire T20 World Cup 2022, Bangladesh tour, and home series versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand. He was expected to return for the ongoing India-Australia Tests, at home, for the last two matches but now it has been reported that he won't be joining the side for the red-ball series.

After the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will host Australia in three ODIs -- on March 17, 19, and 22 -- and as per news agency PTI, Bumrah won't be returning even for the 50-over series and will likely make his comeback straightaway in IPL 2023 for the Mumbai Indians (MI) where his workload will be closely monitored. Bumrah had pulled out of the India-Sri Lanka ODIs, in January, after the right-arm seamer felt discomfort in his back. He was drafted into the squad and even cleared the match simulation on the first day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He, however, complained of back issues when the load increased the following day. Thus, he was pulled out of the ODI squad and has not rejoined the team since then.

Given India have a strong chance to play the ICC World Test Championship final (WTC), right after IPL 2023, and there is an Asia Cup (ODI edition) and ODI World Cup to follow suit in the second half of the year, the Indian team management isn't willing to take any chances with Bumrah.