IND vs AUS, BGT: Rohit Sharma's promotion as opener saved his Test career, feels Aussie legend Ian Chappell

Former Aussie captain Ian Chappell has lauded Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and feels his promotion as a Test opener has helped him save his red-ball career. Chappell spoke highly in favour of Hitman after his masterclass 120 (212) during India's big win over Pat Cummins-led Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 opener in Nagpur. Under Rohit, India dismissed Australia for 177, after being asked to bowl first, and rode on the skipper's century to post 400 before the Indian spinners -- R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- combined to rattle the Aussies for a paltry 91 in their second essay; leading India to an innings and 132-run win.

Chappell wrote in his coloumn on Mid-Day, "The move to open in Test cricket saved Rohit's career. He looked like he might waste his enormous skill down the order but batting above Virat Kohli has prevented him being overawed by the ex-captain's popularity. Captaincy has also played a big part in Rohit's revival; the discipline required to lead a team has added another level to his batting."

Rohit was asked to open in Tests after the 2019 ODI World Cup. He slammed back-to-back tons in his first Test as an opener, versus South Africa, and also ended the three-match home series with his maiden double ton in the format. Since then, he has been India's Mr. Consistent in the format and has carried his form in the India-Australia home series.

Chappell further lauded Rohit for his classy knock on a tough surface in Nagpur. He said, "The state of the pitch was put into perspective by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. He played a masterful innings that displayed confidence in his own defence, his wide stroke range on a turning - but not impossible pitch - and his ironclad discipline."

"Not only did Rohit reveal a wide range of shots, he also frustrated the Australian bowlers with the way he only played them when the time was right. He showed all players, home and touring, how to play on Indian pitches, and his example was flawlessly followed by the much improved Ravindra Jadeja," the Aussie veteran wrote.