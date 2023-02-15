PSL 2023: Pakistan's T20 World Cup-winner earns surprise call-up as a replacement in Quetta Gladiators squad

Former T20 World Cup-winner with Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez has earned a surprise call-up to the Quetta Gladiators squad in PSL 2023 as a replacement for Ahsan Ali, who is out due to knee injury. After remaining undrafted this season, the former all-rounder will be joining the Quetta squad that is looking to end its trophy-less drought since winning one in 2019. Hafeez was, however, the player of the match in the finals of PSL last year, contributing with both bat and ball. Playing for Lahore Qalandars against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium, Hafeez first scored 69 off 46 balls then even picked two wickets for just 23 in his quota of four overs, helping his team lift the title.

Quetta, who from the past three seasons haven’t even made it to the playoffs, will be facing Multan Sultans in their first match of PSL 2023 on Wednesday in Multan. However, there is no clarity on the availability of Hafeez for selection for that game.

Following his retirement from all forms of the game in January last year – ending a glorious 19-year association with Pakistan cricket as a player, Hafeez was seen plying his trade in the Dhaka Premier League and even in the Kashmir Premier League. Though outside of that he has working as a cricket analyst on Pakistan television for some time now.

Meanwhile, Hafeez has been one of Pakistan’s finest match-winners over the years. Having played over 200 ODIs and 100 T20Is, the right-hander has amassed 6614 and 2514 runs in those formats, respectively. In 55 Tests played, Hafeez has 3652 runs to his name with the highest of 224. In bowling, he picked 53 wickets in Tests, 139 in One-Dayers and 61 in T20Is.

Here’s is Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 2023 –