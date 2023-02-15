PSL 2023 Points Table: Check points table, team rankings, matches played, wins & NRR in Pakistan Super League

PSL Points Table 2023: The Pakistan Super League 2023 began with a slam-bang on February 13, 2023. Two matches are already over, and the PSL points table 2023 is out. The PSL Opening Ceremony was grand, followed by an intense game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. In the first match of PSL 2023, Lahore Qalandars (LAH) won by one run. The finals of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 are on March 19. Till then, the six teams will fight for a place in the finals. Furthermore, Pakistan Cricket Board declared Multan, Peshawar, Lahore, and Karachi, as the host cities for PSL 2023. The tournament comprises 34 matches as all six teams will play a double-robin format.

The first two matches of PSL 2023 are over. Lahore Qalandars are leading the PSL points table in 2023 as they won their last game against Multan Sultans. They have two points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.050. Second, in the PSL points table is Peshawar Zalmi. They emerged victorious against Karachi Kings in the second match of PSL 2023. They also have two points, but their NRR is 0.100. Next in line in the PSL points table 2023 are Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, and Islamabad United.

However, the PSL points table will change after Multan Sultans face Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday, February 15. Here are all the details about the PSL 2023 points table.

PSL 2023 Points Table: Lahore Qalandars on top

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 commenced with a compelling game between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. After winning the match, the LAH kickstarted their journey in PSL 2023, grabbing first place in the points table.

Pakistan Super League 2023- Points Table S. No. Teams Played Won Lost Draw NRR Pts 1 Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 0.05 2 2 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 0 0.1 2 3 Multan Sultans 1 0 1 0 -0.1 0 4 Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 -0.1 0 5 Quetta Gladiators 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Islamabad United 0 0 0 0 0 0

PSL 2023 Points Table: Playoff Stage