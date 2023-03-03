PSG star Achraf Hakimi charged with rape, French prosecutors confirmed

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape after the French prosecutors confirmed on Friday. Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged. The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's surprise run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, was seen at PSG training on Friday morning.

What is the case?

Hakimi has been accused of raping a 24-year-old woman at his home in a Paris suburb on February 25. According to an article in the Parisien newspaper, the woman had reported the incident to Police on Sunday, February 26 but did not file the complaint in the case. The star player has been part of a trophy-laden career having won titles at Real Madrid and Inter Milan, before making his switch to the French capital.

PSG in the meantime are yet to respond in the matter and are yet to open an investigation or disciplinary action against the player. If he is found to be guilty, he could face a lengthy timeout from the first team action as clubs have often taken actions against their players found violating the disciplinary terms.

Could Hakimi face a long ban?