PSG reportedly lure Kylian Mbappe with control of sporting projects to prevent Real Madrid transfer

Paris Saint-Germain is not giving up on retaining their star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is in talks with Real Madrid to join the Spanish club. As per reports, the Mbappa transfer saga has led to a new chapter as the PSG is keen on having him for the next season and has reportedly lured the Frenchman with a new plan in a bid to keep him a part of their scheme of things going forward.

According to a report, the French giants have planned to make Mbappe the head of their sporting project. According to a report in El Chiringuito TV, should the 23-year-old young superstar accept the offer, he can have a say in choosing the manager of the club and also who his teammates would be.

Earlier, it was reported that the Lionel Messi-starrer PSG club would make Mbappe the highest-paid player by offering him a lucrative deal of £4million per month. Nonetheless, there have been several other reports claiming that Real Madrid have already agreed on personal terms to acquire the services of the French star on a free transfer this summer.

The Mbappe transfer, thus, continues to be a hot topic of discussion in the football fraternity with new twists and turns coming in the way at regular intervals, especially from PSG's side. While Mbappe has had a dream of playing for Real Madrid, PSG is surely not giving up to try and hold back the youngster.

At the recently-held Ligue 1 awards ceremony, on Sunday (May 15), Mbappe teased that an announcement is surely round the corner. "I can't say about my future, but you'll know very soon… it's almost decided. This isn't the right moment, but yes, yes… my decision is almost done," the Frenchman stated.