Probe launched by Met police after Mo Farah claimed he was trafficked to UK as a child: Report

Investigation launched by Metropolitan police after former Olympic champion Mo Farah revealed that he was brought to the United Kingdom illegally as a child. In a BBC documentary, Farah said that he was forced to work as a domestic servant. He became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Scotland Yard detectives are likely to question a married couple accused of forcing the athlete, when he was young, to do household chores such as cooking and cleaning.

As quoted by the media outlet, a Met spokesman said: "We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah. No reports have been made to the MPS at this time. Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information."

Farah said that he was given the name Mohamed Farah by a woman who flew him to the UK from the east African country Djibouti aged nine. He also revealed his real name, that is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

Mo Farah's father was killed in Somalia when he was four. The 39-year-old claimed he was made to look after another family's children in Britain.

He said, "The truth is I'm not who you think I am. Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name or it's not the reality."

"The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Despite what I've said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK. When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart."

"I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah."

