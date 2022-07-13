Premier League club to not suspend player who was arrested after rape allegations - Report

The Premier League player who was recently arrested by the London police over allegations of rape has reportedly not been suspended by his club. The Premier League clubs are currently enjoying pre-season across several different countries in the world as they continue their preparations for the new season. While the said player was expected to be suspended by his club, the Premier League team has decided to allow him to continue fulfilling his professional commitments.

The Premier League player was arrested in North London on suspicion of rape earlier this month. He was re-arrested by the police after two more allegations of rape were levelled against him by two different women. While the police are investigating the case, the footballer is currently out on bail after being arrested.

As per a report in The Athletic, the club said they are aware of the allegations against the player, who has denied them and there have been no charges against him so far. The club confirmed the player will not be suspended and will be allowed to fulfil his professional commitments while adding that the matter will remain under close consideration and the club will take a call if the circumstances change in the future.

“We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation. We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their enquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel," The Athletic quoted a statement from the club.

“We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures. We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change," it added.

The development comes at a time when Manchester United, one of the top clubs in the Premier League, suspended their star striker Mason Greenwood after his girlfriend accused him of sexual assault. Greenwood was arrested by the police on suspicion of rape and assault in January this year and has since not taken part in any footballing activity with United.

However, the Premier League club whose player was arrested recently over rape allegations and cannot be named due to legal reasons has failed to take similar action against him. Earlier, Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy had played for his club till he was charged by the police after being accused of sexual assault. He had denied a total of nine sexual offences against six women.