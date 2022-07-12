Former Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was trafficked to the UK as a child, reveals his real identity

Former Olympic champion Mo Farah revealed that he was brought to the United Kingdom illegally as a child. He further noted that he was forced to work as a domestic servant.

In an explosive interview with UK-based media outlet BBC, Farah said that he was given the name Mohamed Farah by a woman who flew him to the UK from the east African country Djibouti aged nine. He also revealed his real name, that is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

Mo Farah's father was killed in Somalia when he was four. The 39-year-old claimed he was made to look after another family's children in Britain.

He said, "The truth is I'm not who you think I am. Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name or it's not the reality." His comments are part of a documentary to be aired on Wednesday.

Farah became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals. He said his children have motivated him to be truthful about his past.

He says...

"The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Despite what I've said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK. When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart."

"I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah."

"I've been keeping it for so long, it's been difficult because you don't want to face it and often my kids ask questions, 'Dad, how come this?' And you've always got an answer for everything, but you haven't got an answer for that."

"That's the main reason in telling my story because I want to feel normal and don't feel like you're holding on to something."

