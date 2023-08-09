Prithvi Shaw draws Indian selectors attention before ODI World Cup with dazzling double hundred in UK

India’s Prithvi Shaw has grabbed the attention of the national team selectors after he scored an eye-catching double hundred in the ongoing One Day Cup in the United Kingdom. Shaw, playing his third domestic contest on Wednesday, August 9 for Northamptonshire amassed 244 runs before leaving the field with a standing ovation. The selectors will soon announce the squad for the ODI World Cup and could now consider him a serious candidate as the deadline approaches.

Shaw runs riot in One Day Cup

Batting first, Shaw started with relative ease as he bulldozed opposition bowlers. His innings consisted of 28 fours and 11 massive sixes that saw him score 244 before he was scalped on the third ball of the final over of the innings. He scored at a strike rate of nearly 160, another key indicator of his dominance with the bat.

He had initially started on a slow note, but once he got used to conditions the Mumbai batter accelerated his innings. He had the opportunity to break Rohit Sharma’s record of highest One Day score of 264 runs but missed out by 20 runs. He has been in and out of the Indian side and was not considered for any series after the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he had a dismal run.

His sensational knock saw Northamptonshire end at 415/8 in 50 overs with Sam Whiteman being the only other man with a plus score. He was earlier in the headlines at the start of the year when he scored 379, second highest in Ranji Trophy history, to grab the attention of the selectors. He last played for India in July 2021 during the Sri Lanka tour and has been out of contention since.

Headache for selectors?

The selector’s panel chaired by another former Mumbai player, Ajit Agarkar could have some reservations for Shaw after his blistering knock. Despite this knock, Shaw will be below the pecking order of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson while Shreyas Iyer is another one battling with injuries.

India’s team for the ODI World Cup is likely to be announced once the final medical reports of Rahul, Iyer, and Prasidh Krishna arrive in the last week of August or the first week of September.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE