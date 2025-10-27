/Prithivi Shaw, out of favour with BCCI, starts turning fortune around with third fastest double ton in Ranji Trophy

This is the second time Shaw has gone past fifty in four innings after starting his Maharashtra stint with a duck in the first innings of the match against Kerala. Shaw had hit 75 in second innings against Kerala before scoring just eight runs in ongoing match.
After hitting rock bottom in his yet-to-fully-evolve career, India batter Prithvi Shaw has started to turn things around - at least in domestic cricket. The batter, who is currently playing Ranji Trophy (domestic red-ball tournament), scored the third fastest double century in the tournament history on Monday (Oct 27). Shaw's blitz came while playing for Maharashtra, a change he made prior to ongoing season. The reason for change was finding himself out of Mumbai set-up across formats for multiple issues including discipline, fitness, and form.
Shaw's double hundred came in 141 balls - only behind Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal's 119 balls effort vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024-25 and former India coach Ravi Shastri's 123 balls record vs Baroda in 1984-85 for Mumbai. This is the second time Shaw has gone past fifty in four innings after starting his Maharashtra stint with a duck in the first innings of the match against Kerala. Shaw had hit 75 in second innings against Kerala before scoring just eight runs in ongoing match.
This is also Shaw's 14th Ranji Trophy ton and he has scored 4,631 runs in 59 First Class matches at an average of nearly 46 with a best of 379.
The batter, who last played for India in July 2021, gives credit to pre-season habits for the change in fortune. "I mean, these two-three months [before the season] I had my trainer [working with me]," he had said as reported by ESPNCricinfo. "He used to come personally to train me. And I've got a dietitian as well, and he gives me the meals [plan] and everything - like what a dietitian does. So, all this stuff in three-four months has really changed me physically and mentally as well. And, you know, it can be seen on the field."
While an imminent return to the Indian side is not in the picture, Shaw can soon find himself eyes of selectors if he continues the current form and fitness.