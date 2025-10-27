/Prithivi Shaw, out of favour with BCCI, starts turning fortune around with third fastest double ton in Ranji Trophy

After hitting rock bottom in his yet-to-fully-evolve career, India batter Prithvi Shaw has started to turn things around - at least in domestic cricket. The batter, who is currently playing Ranji Trophy (domestic red-ball tournament), scored the third fastest double century in the tournament history on Monday (Oct 27). Shaw's blitz came while playing for Maharashtra, a change he made prior to ongoing season. The reason for change was finding himself out of Mumbai set-up across formats for multiple issues including discipline, fitness, and form.

Shaw begins ascend after hitting rock bottom

Shaw's double hundred came in 141 balls - only behind Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal's 119 balls effort vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024-25 and former India coach Ravi Shastri's 123 balls record vs Baroda in 1984-85 for Mumbai. This is the second time Shaw has gone past fifty in four innings after starting his Maharashtra stint with a duck in the first innings of the match against Kerala. Shaw had hit 75 in second innings against Kerala before scoring just eight runs in ongoing match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This is also Shaw's 14th Ranji Trophy ton and he has scored 4,631 runs in 59 First Class matches at an average of nearly 46 with a best of 379.

How Shaw turned things around

The batter, who last played for India in July 2021, gives credit to pre-season habits for the change in fortune. "I mean, these two-three months [before the season] I had my trainer [working with me]," he had said as reported by ESPNCricinfo. "He used to come personally to train me. And I've got a dietitian as well, and he gives me the meals [plan] and everything - like what a dietitian does. So, all this stuff in three-four months has really changed me physically and mentally as well. And, you know, it can be seen on the field."