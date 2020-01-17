Prince Harry 'draws' attention to 2021 Rugby League World Cup

The World Cup draw for the rugby league was conducted in the Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Tournament hosts and organizers England have promised the 'biggest and best' World Cup in the sport’s history in October and November next year.

England has drawn with Samoa, France, and the Greeks in the group stage of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The draw managed to gather a lot of attention because Prince Harry, a big rugby fan made his first public appearance since the announcement about him stepping away from their senior royal duties.

The draw was conducted by The Duke of Sussex, Jason Robinson, and Dame Katherine Grainger.

Other groups consist of Australia, are in Group B and have been drawn with Fiji, Scotland, and Italy.

Group C consists of Wales, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, and the Cook Islands.

In Group D New Zealand, Lebanon, Jamaica, and Ireland will play amongst themselves.

The tournament is set to begin on October 23 and will go on till November 27.

England is set to face Samoa in the opening match of the tournament at St James Park, Newcastle on October 23.