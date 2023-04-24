Premier League: Tottenham discussing future of acting head coach Cristian Stellini

Tottenham Hotspur are considering the future of interim head coach Cristian Stellini after they suffered a big 1-6 defeat to Newcastle at St. James’ Park in the Premier League. Spurs, who sacked Antonio Conte at the end of last month are now considering replacing Stellini as their hopes of finishing in the top four are dampened with only one win in four matches for the North London side.

According to Skysports, the defeat did not go well with the hierarchy of the London side and were left to rue. Spurs conceded five goals in the opening 20 minutes of the contest while Newcastle added another one in the second half. Harry Kane did get a consolation goal in the contest but Spurs were far from their best against a direct rival for the top four.

"I said earlier I wouldn't be surprised if Tottenham were discussing the future of Cristian Stellini and that's exactly what's happening. They are discussing his future,” Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour reported.

"It is unclear at this stage whether he'll be in charge of the game with Man Utd on Thursday night. Ryan Mason would be the obvious candidate to step in.

"Those discussions are ongoing. His future as the acting head coach is up for discussion,” the report added.

Spurs will have a tough run towards the end of the season with them facing Manchester United at home with Liverpool coming up on the weekend at Anfield. Spurs will look to finish on a high as they still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League while a Europa League spot looks like a likely outcome.

As things stand, Newcastle are third in the table while Manchester United are fourth. The race for Europe is already heating up as the likes of Brighton and Aston Villa are also in running for Europe with Liverpool still in the run-in.

