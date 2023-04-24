IPL 2023: CSK skipper MS Dhoni makes big FAREWELL statement after win vs KKR

Eden Gardens was a 'sea of yellow' as Kolkata Knight Riders faced Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 23. The yellow army wasn't a novelty as it has been the case everywhere CSK have travelled this IPL season. The fans, however, have showed their support by wearing yellow to not CSK but their skipper MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, who admitted recently that he's in last phase of his career, thanked the Kolkata crowd for coming out wearing yellow and supporting him.

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” Dhoni said at the post match presentation.

The statement comes after Dhoni had made the 'last phase of my career' remark after CSK beat SRH.

"All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints,” the former India skipper had said.

As for the match against KKR, it was a run-fest at the Eden Gardens which saw CSK posting their highest ever total of 235/4. Chennai also hit their record most sixes in an innings - 18 of them to be precise. The architect of this onslaught were Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway at the top, who scored 20-ball 35 and 40-ball 56, respectively.

It was, however, Ajinkya Rahane (71 not out off 29) and Shivam Dube (50 off 21) who tore apart the KKR bowlers in their backyard. Chasing 236, KKR were never seem comfortable and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. For them, Jason Roy hit 26-ball 61 and Rinku Singh scored 53 not out off 33, but they lost the game by 49 runs.

