IPL 2023, RCB vs RR: Suyash Prabhudessai runs out Shimron Hetmyer with direct-hit - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Suyash Prabhudessai had match-defining moment for his team as he ran out Royals' Shimron Hetmyer in tense moments of the game with a direct hit.

The moment came in the 18th over with Hetmyer hitting a length ball to cover area. The left-hander set off as soon as he hit the ball but Prabhudessai, who had only stump visible, collected and threw the ball in one motion, sending Hetmyer packing. The West Indian had a terrible day as he could manage only three off nine balls. Have a look at the video here:

Here's where the game changed!



Fantastic work from Suyash Prabhudessai!



Direct 🎯 and Hetymer departs!



He's indeed the game changer of the match!#TATAIPL#IPL2023#RCBvRRpic.twitter.com/fipjxHYkr6 — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) April 23, 2023 ×

Chasing 190, Royals were hit hard as RCB's Mohammed Siraj clean bowled Jos Buttler on the second ball of Royals' chase. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal then added 98 runs for the second wicket to keep RR in the game.

Also Watch: Mohammed Siraj clean bowls Jos Buttler with a jaffa in RCB vs RR

However, once Padikkal and Jaiswal departed, the RR innings came to a halt with RCB taking wickets as regular intervals. Padikkal scored 52 off 34 while Jaiswal hit 47 off 37. RCB then tightened the screws with some good bowling, leaving Royals too many to chase in the last overs - 69 off 5 too be precise.

Dhruv Jurel, however, played a great cameo of 33 not out from 16 balls but couldn't get his team through as Royals lost the match by seven runs, managing 182/7 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Bangalore lost the toss and were sent to bat first by Royals' Captain Sam. The decision proved correct instantly as Trent Boult removed RCB skipper Virat Kohli on the very first ball of the match, trapping him LBW. RCB then promoted Shahbaz Nadeem at number three in a strange move but Boult took him out too. Maxwell and du Plessis then joined forces and added 127 for the third wicket. Du Plessis was the third wicket to fall after scoring 62 off 39 balls. Maxwell departed soon on a team score of 156, having scored 77 off 44 balls. RCB's innings lost the steam after that as they could score only 189/9 in their 20 overs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE