Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said his side have to make extra time on the training ground count after a dreadful run of Premier League results.

Advertisment

The Red Devils sit 15th in the table ahead of Saturday's visit to Everton.

Amorim has won just four of his 14 league games since taking charge, while United have lost eight of the last 12.

Ruben Amorim on Man Utd crisis

Advertisment

The Portuguese believes he is seeing improvement in training, thanks in part to two free midweeks in the past fortnight, and urged his players to build on that in matches.

"What I see in training is they are improving and creating relationships," he said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"Even the sounds of the training is different. We have to use that in the game and see it in the game and take that step.

Advertisment

"We are bonding and we understand the way we want to play, but in the game we struggle a lot."

Amorim's hopes of a return to winning ways have been boosted by the return of Christian Eriksen, Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro for United's final trip to Goodison Park.

However, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are among those who remain on a lengthy injury list.

United's only realistic chance of a return to the Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly finalise divorce, share cryptic posts

Amorim's men were handed a tough last 16 draw on Friday against Spanish side Real Sociedad.

The first leg is less than two weeks away, but the former Sporting Lisbon boss said his focus had to be on righting the ship in the Premier League.

"If I see our performances, and focus on Real Sociedad or think about trophies in the moment, it is not the right way to do my job," added Amorim. "I just want to win against Everton."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.