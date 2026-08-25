/Premier League, matchday 1: Who won and who lost - check full results and standings

The matchday 1 games of the English Premier League (EPL) 2026/27 season are done, and only one game out of the 10 played between 20 teams ended in a draw. Apart from Liverpool playing out a 2-2 draw against Newcastle on Sunday (Aug 23), the rest of the nine matches produced a winner. Below are the complete results of each game from matchday 1 of the ongoing EPL season:

Arsenal 3-0 Coventry

Defending champions Arsenal started their title defence with a 3-0 win against Coventry on Saturday (Aug 22) at the Emirates Stadium in London. For Arsenal, Kai Havertz (15'), Bukayo Saka (23'), and Martin Odegaard (49') scored one goal each, giving the Gunners their first three points.

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Hull 2-0 Manchester United

Once a PL giant, Manchester United's rut of form in recent years continued as they lost 0-2 to promoted Hull City on Saturday (Aug 22) at the MKM Stadium. Semi Ajayi (17') and Nobel Mendy (38') scored the goals for Hull City as Manchester United played catch up for the rest of the game without a breakthrough.

Ipswich Town 2-1 Sunderland

Emersonn (24') gave an early lead to Ipswich Town against Sunderland on Saturday (Aug 22) at Portman Road, Ipswich, before Nilson Angulo (39') netted an equalizer. Jack Clarke (90') then scored the winning goal for Ipswich Town, giving them crucial three points in the thriller.

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Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace

In the fourth match of Saturday (Aug 22), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (42') and Thierno Barry (53') scored on either side of half-time as Everton made a winning start by beating Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

Leeds United 1-0 Nottingham Forest

The Leeds vs Nottm Forest match on Saturday (Aug 22) at the City Ground was heading for a draw after 87 goalless minutes before Anton Stach (88') scored the winner for Leeds, giving them three points.

Brentford 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur



Spurs fought hard not to get relegated last season, but their journey in the ongoing EPL season started with another loss. Keane Lewis-Potter (12') and Vitaly Janelt (33') scored in the first half, while Michael Kayode (49') scored four minutes into the second half at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford to give the three winning points to the home side.

Brighton 4-0 Aston Villa

Brighton secured the biggest victory of EPL matchday 1, beating Aston Villa 4-0 on Sunday (Aug 23) at the American Express Stadium, Brighton and Hove for the top spot on the points table. For the home side, the first goal came when Aston Villa's Victor Lindelof scored an own goal (8'). Maxim De Cuyper doubled the hosts' lead 10 minutes later before Jack Hinshelwood scored two goals in the space of two minutes (30', 31') to take the home side to 4-0. As frustration mounted, Aston Villa even lost Joao Gomes in the 40' to a red card.

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth

Erling Haaland stole the spotlight with his new buzzcut in place of his famous blonde locks as Manchester City started the EPL season with a come-from-behind victory against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Bournemouth took an early lead as Marcus Tavernier (26') found the net, and the score remained 1-0 in their favour for the next 58 minutes. Marc Guehi (84') finally scored the equalizer for City before Josko Gvardiol's injury-time (90+2') goal gave City three points and a win.

Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle

Liverpool survived a scare against Newcastle as the game ended in a 2-2 draw on Sunday (Aug 23) at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Anthony Elanga (5') scored lightning quick to give the hosts a 1-0 lead, and the score remained the same until after half-time. Cody Gakpo (55') scored the equalizer for Liverpool, but Joe Willock (57') hit back immediately to bring Newcastle into the lead once more. Dominik Szoboszlai (90+9') then scored the second equalizer for Liverpool as they were saved from embarrassment.

Chelsea 3-2 Fulham