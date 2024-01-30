Manchester United No. 10 Marcus Rashford has hit headlines for all the wrong reasons yet again after missing the team’s FA Cup clash against Newport County on Sunday (Jan 28). Rashford, who was reportedly ill for the clash against Newport has taken responsibility after he was caught partying at a nightclub on Thursday. Manchester United have stated that the issue is an ‘internal disciplinary matter’ and is already closed. 🚨 BREAKING: Manchester United statement on Marcus Rashford.



“Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions”.



“This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed”.



↪️ Rashford, back to training and available for selection. pic.twitter.com/3Qy1jRaWlR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024 × United’s statement on Rashford

“Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed,” a brief statement from Manchester United read.

With United playing on Sunday, the manager Erik ten Hag had given players Thursday off as they played against Newport County, a club in the fourth division of English football. Rashford was then seen partying in Belfast on Wednesday and Thursday evening with pictures of him getting leaked. After the party night, the player did not report for training on Friday which has reportedly not gone well with the club and the manager. × The England striker was also reportedly ready to play in Sunday’s FA Cup match but was instead dropped.

After the incident, the player has taken full responsibility for the issue and the club has also acted to take necessary actions. However, the matter is no big concern like Jadon Sancho’s disciplinary situation at the club and is already closed.

This is not the first time Rashford has been dropped for disciplinary reasons from the United squad. In December 2022, he was dropped to the bench in the game against Wolves and was not part of the Starting XI.