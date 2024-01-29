Who is Sourabh Kumar - Uttar Pradesh cricketer who left IAF to pursue his ambitions? 

The year 2024 has begun with a bang for Uttar Pradesh cricketer Sourabh Kumar as he was listed in the Indian national side against England for the second Test match scheduled for February 2. Ravindra Jadeja’s exit, due to a hamstring niggle he suffered on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad, paved the way for Kumar’s entry into the squad.

Earlier in 2022, Sourabh Kumar was named in the national squad against Bangladesh but he didn’t get any game.

Who is Sourabh Kumar?

Sourabh was born and raised in Baghpat in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. Coming from a middle-class family background, he developed a passion for cricket from a young age. His playing style bears resemblance to that of Jadeja, as he is proficient in both left-handed batting and slow left-arm orthodox bowling.

Despite starting his career in a stable job at the Indian Air Force (IAF), Sourabh couldn't suppress his cricketing ambitions. Driven by the dream of representing his country at the highest level, he made the bold decision to leave his job at the IAF to pursue his cricketing career full-time.

Sourabh's journey in cricket began in earnest when he made his debut for Uttar Pradesh in first-class cricket in 2014. Since then, he has been a consistent performer for his state team. Batting in the middle order, Sourabh has showcased his reliability with an impressive batting average of over 27. In addition to his batting prowess, his left-arm orthodox bowling has proven to be a valuable asset for Uttar Pradesh, having claimed a total of 290 wickets in 68 first-class matches.

The turning point in Sourabh's career came during his debut Ranji Trophy season when he made headlines by scoring 304 runs and picking up 17 wickets. This remarkable performance not only announced his arrival on the domestic cricket scene but also solidified his position as a key player for Uttar Pradesh.

Sourabh's consistent performances in domestic cricket did not go unnoticed, as he was rewarded with contracts in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represented teams like the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and Punjab Kings, although he is yet to make his debut in the lucrative tournament.

Recently, Sourabh's stellar performance for India A against England Lions in Ahmedabad caught the attention of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors. His impressive contribution of 77 runs with the bat and six wickets with the ball earned him recognition, putting him in contention for national selection. Alongside his India A teammates Washington Sundar and Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh was named in the India squad for the second Test match against England, marking a significant milestone in his cricketing journey.

India’s Updated Test Squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.