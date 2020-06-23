Premier League: Manchester City prolongs Liverpool's title wait after thrashing Burnley 5-0

Manchester City has decided to keep Liverpool waiting for their Premier League title after inflicting crushing 5-0 defeat to Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will not be able to clinch the Premier League title when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Phil Foden and Riyadh Mahrez scored twice and David Silva scored the final city goal to close the gap to 20 points.

But the main highlight of the match was "White lives matter Burnley" banner that flew over the stadium at the start of the game.

Players donned a jersey with 'Black lives matter' written on it. Players, coaches and referees have also taken a knee before kick-off in every match to show their support for the fight against racial injustice.

"I am ashamed, I'm embarrassed, that a small number of our fans have decided to put that around the stadium," said Burnley captain Ben Mee.

"These people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves as a lot of us do. I'm really upset that happened."

Burnley has decided to impose a lifetime ban on the people who were responsible for the banner.