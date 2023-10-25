Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has undergone surgery on the shoulder injury he suffered while playing for Scotland.

Robertson sustained the damage in a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon during Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying defeat earlier in October.

The left-back, who has played eight league games and scored one goal for Liverpool this season, was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas for last Saturday's Merseyside derby win against Everton.

He faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was unable to pin-point an exact date for his return to action.

"Robbo had surgery and all went well, as good as it could be, so the recovery starts after he wakes up," Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think it happened this morning. That's it. We don't know how long it will take or whatever, but the first step is done, that's good."

Klopp could make widespread changes for the visit of Toulouse to Anfield in Group E of the Europa League on Thursday.

But Klopp does not intend to take the French side for granted despite their limited European pedigree.

"Toulouse deserve all our respect. It is a really interesting story, winning the (French) Cup last year," he said.

"It was a massive thing. They are a young team, a talented team, you see them playing really nice football and they have a clear idea.

"They got a point against PSG and it was a massive one so we have to make sure we are really ready. Then it is about us. We have to create an atmosphere through the way we play."

Liverpool would go five points clear in the group with a win, leaving them firmly on track for the knockout stages.

"We want to win football games and this is the next opportunity," Klopp said.

"A win would bring us to nine points with Toulouse on four, but knowing that changes nothing. We have to play our best. We will make a few changes but not too much.

"The boys have shown they are really ready for the competition. That's what I wanted to see."

Cody Gakpo could return for Liverpool after the Dutch forward recovered from a knee injury sustained in the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham in September.