Premier League: Liverpool held at Anfield by Burnley, Norwich relegated

Liverpool were handed a setback by Burnley as the newly-crowned Premier League champions ended up drawing 1-1 while Norwich were relegated after Michail Antonio fired four goals to provide West Ham a thumping win on Saturday.

Liverpool are chasing the 100 points record set by Manchester City in 2018 but the champions were held by Burnley for the first time this season at the Anfield.

The Reds now have 93 points to their name and need to win all their remaining three matches against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United to break City’s record. The Jurgen Klopp’s men would tie the record if they win two and draw one.

"For moments it was Liverpool against (Nick) Pope. We did everything right and he made saves but we should have scored more, that's on us," Klopp said.

"We didn't close the game and they took their moment. We were angry with the referee but we have to criticise ourselves first for not finishing the game.

"The team do it right 99 per cent of the time but I will never stop criticising them."

Liverpool took the lead with Andrew Robertson’s powerful header but the visitors equalized in the 69th minute.

Whereas at the Carrow Road, seventh successive defeat for Norwich meant they have now been relegated to Championship.

The Canaries have set an unwanted record with a fifth Premier League relegation after going down on four previous occasions in 1995, 2005, 2014 and 2016.

"We wanted to beat the odds again but when the dust settles the outcome is more or less what was expected. It doesn't take anything away from the fact that we are disappointed," Farke said.

"From the first day after promotion our chances to survive were perhaps 5 percent so in 19 out of 20 cases you will go down. If you have luck and no injuries then you have a chance.

"When we are 100 percent we are competitive but when it's 96 or 97 percent then it sometimes looks like men against boys. That's what I expected."

West Ham's second win in four games was a huge lift to their hopes of staying up.