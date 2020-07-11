Premier League contacts 20 clubs over need for distancing during matches

The Premier League has contacted all 20 clubs in England’s top-flight league regarding players’ failure to adhere to social distancing guidelines during goal celebrations and water breaks. The Premier League jas written to clubs while giving them a stern reminder of their responsibilities to encourage players to keep unnecessary contact to a minimum.

As per a report, informal conversations between the Premier League and government officials were held before the league wrote to clubs regarding social distancing guidelines.

The water break was introduced along with other guidelines as part of protocols for the Premier League to return back to life following a three-month break due to COVID-19.

While the idea behind the drinks break was to disinfect balls, goal posts and flags or for players to take in fluids, it has turned out to be more of a tactical time-out with managers seen giving instructions to the players.

With the lockdown measures in England easing up and swimming pools and gyms set to re-open, there’s a major concern regarding the lack of social distancing in the Premier League matches will set a wrong example for the public.

However, there have been no cases of COVID-19 or spread of the virus in England’s top-flight league with matches being played as per schedule.

After the resumption, Liverpool did the formality and bagged the remaining points to end their 30-year-long wait to lift the Premier League title.