/Premier League: Declan Rice backs Arsenal to pick up form ahead of NLD, says 'we have it in us'

Premier League leaders Arsenal will have a high-voltage clash against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the two meet on Sunday (Feb 22) in the North London derby. Pressure will be on both camps for different reasons, as Spurs fight to avoid relegation, while any slip-up this weekend for Arsenal will see them lose their lead at the top of the Premier League. The Spurs fixture comes just days after Arsenal drew 2-2 against Wolves, dropping two crucial points.

Rice backs Arsenal to bounce back

"We're on our own journey, we're on our own path and we fully believe in each other. We want to do it because we've got such a good core group, such quality players now that we can do it. It shows that we can flick a page in terms of people talking about that mentality,” Rice said while speaking to Sky Sports.

"It's on us as players to pick that up because we have it in us to win every game. I genuinely believe with this group, with what we've done here before, we could go on the run and easily win games.

"But it's on us. We've got to be switched on. You're going to be ready for everything that's thrown at you because that's what is needed for these final games,” Rice added.

Arsenal have endured a tough last few days in the Premier League as they look to end their 22-year wait for a league title. The Gunners have been in fine form throughout the season but dropped points against Wolves, Manchester United and Brentford.

Interestingly, the Gunners have managed to win only two matches in their last seven Premier League outings, putting further pressure on them as they chase the title.

Sunday’s clash against Spurs will be crucial for Mikel Arteta’s men as they look to get the better of Tottenham Hotspur in the second North London derby of the season.