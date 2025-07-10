From IPL to MLC: Top 10 richest cricket leagues in world, check where BBL, PSL stand

From the Indian Premier League (IPL) to Major League Cricket (MLC), here's a look at the top ten richest cricket leagues in the world. Also, check the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Pakistan Cricket League (PSL) standings on the list.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the grandest and richest cricket league in the world. In 2025, it is valued between $10.9 to $16.4 billion.
A huge broadcasting deal ($6.2 billion), a global fanbase and expensive team values make it far more successful than any other league.
Although it’s a new league, the ILT20 has grown fast, thanks to support from wealthy Middle Eastern investors and the IPL team owners.
With players coming from all over the world, it has become a popular and high-paying league, especially during the off-season of bigger leagues.
Started in 2023, the SA20 has helped to bring new energy to South African cricket.
Backed by IPL teams and their owners, it features big players and strong broadcasting deals.
With a $12.5 million value, the league is gaining popularity and looks solid for the upcoming years.
The BBL is one of the oldest T20 leagues in the world. Its recent $800 million media rights deal shows its strong broadcasting values.
This league remains popular among big crowds and TV audiences as it helps local talent reach a global platform.
The Hundred is a new 100-ball format tournament by the ECB. Despite early doubts, it tasted success through sponsorships and rights.
It is valued at around $9 million, and, for its unique format, the league is gaining popularity among people from all over the world.
MLC was introduced to grow cricket in the United States. With support from billionaires, IPL owners and US investors, the league offers high salaries (up to $750k), targeting the large South Asian population in the country.
The PSL is a key source of income for the Pakistan Cricket Board and is valued at $5.7 million. It continues to attract top players and large viewership despite facing political and scheduling issues. It focuses on developing local talent and has a strong digital presence.
The BPL is Bangladesh’s top T20 franchise-based league, valued at $4.8 million. While it does not have the same level of funding as the IPL or PSL, it is still growing with improved broadcasting rights, deals and sponsorships.
The CPL is known for its mix of cricket and festival-like atmosphere. It has global followers and consistent sponsors. Even though it's valued at $4.6 million, it remains a successful and entertaining tournament.
The LPL is still in a growing position, but it has shown good progress.
With more investments and more foreign players joining in, it is becoming a successful platform for Sri Lankan cricket, currently valued at $3.98 million.