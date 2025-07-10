LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From IPL to MLC: Top 10 richest cricket leagues in the world, check where BBL, PSL stand

From IPL to MLC: Top 10 richest cricket leagues in world, check where BBL, PSL stand

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 16:42 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 16:42 IST

From the Indian Premier League (IPL) to Major League Cricket (MLC), here's a look at the top ten richest cricket leagues in the world. Also, check the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Pakistan Cricket League (PSL) standings on the list. 

Indian Premier League (IPL) - India ($12 - 16 billion)
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Indian Premier League (IPL) - India ($12 - 16 billion)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the grandest and richest cricket league in the world. In 2025, it is valued between $10.9 to $16.4 billion.

A huge broadcasting deal ($6.2 billion), a global fanbase and expensive team values make it far more successful than any other league.

International League T20 (ILT20) - UAE ($15-20 million)
2 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

International League T20 (ILT20) - UAE ($15-20 million)

Although it’s a new league, the ILT20 has grown fast, thanks to support from wealthy Middle Eastern investors and the IPL team owners.

With players coming from all over the world, it has become a popular and high-paying league, especially during the off-season of bigger leagues.

SA20 - South Africa ($12.5 million)
3 / 10
(Photograph: SA 20)

SA20 - South Africa ($12.5 million)

Started in 2023, the SA20 has helped to bring new energy to South African cricket.

Backed by IPL teams and their owners, it features big players and strong broadcasting deals.

With a $12.5 million value, the league is gaining popularity and looks solid for the upcoming years.

Big Bash League (BBL) - Australia ($10 million)
4 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Big Bash League (BBL) - Australia ($10 million)

The BBL is one of the oldest T20 leagues in the world. Its recent $800 million media rights deal shows its strong broadcasting values.

This league remains popular among big crowds and TV audiences as it helps local talent reach a global platform.

The Hundred - England ($9 million)
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

The Hundred - England ($9 million)

The Hundred is a new 100-ball format tournament by the ECB. Despite early doubts, it tasted success through sponsorships and rights.

It is valued at around $9 million, and, for its unique format, the league is gaining popularity among people from all over the world.

Major League Cricket (MLC) - USA ($6.9 million)
6 / 10
(Photograph: MLC)

Major League Cricket (MLC) - USA ($6.9 million)

MLC was introduced to grow cricket in the United States. With support from billionaires, IPL owners and US investors, the league offers high salaries (up to $750k), targeting the large South Asian population in the country.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) - Pakistan ($5.7 million)
7 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) - Pakistan ($5.7 million)

The PSL is a key source of income for the Pakistan Cricket Board and is valued at $5.7 million. It continues to attract top players and large viewership despite facing political and scheduling issues. It focuses on developing local talent and has a strong digital presence.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) - Bangladesh ($4.8 million)
8 / 10
(Photograph: X/Bangladesh Cricket)

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) - Bangladesh ($4.8 million)

The BPL is Bangladesh’s top T20 franchise-based league, valued at $4.8 million. While it does not have the same level of funding as the IPL or PSL, it is still growing with improved broadcasting rights, deals and sponsorships.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) - West Indies ($4.6 million)
9 / 10
(Photograph: Facebook/CPL)

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) - West Indies ($4.6 million)

The CPL is known for its mix of cricket and festival-like atmosphere. It has global followers and consistent sponsors. Even though it's valued at $4.6 million, it remains a successful and entertaining tournament.

Lanka Premier League (LPL) - Sri Lanka (3.98 million)
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Lanka Premier League (LPL) - Sri Lanka (3.98 million)

The LPL is still in a growing position, but it has shown good progress.
With more investments and more foreign players joining in, it is becoming a successful platform for Sri Lankan cricket, currently valued at $3.98 million.

Trending Photo

From IPL to MLC: Top 10 richest cricket leagues in world, check where BBL, PSL stand
10

From IPL to MLC: Top 10 richest cricket leagues in world, check where BBL, PSL stand

Like The Rookie? Here are 7 other crime dramas you’ll love watching
8

Like The Rookie? Here are 7 other crime dramas you’ll love watching

Happy Birthday Gavaskar: 5 records that prove he’s the ‘Little Master’ of Indian cricket
6

Happy Birthday Gavaskar: 5 records that prove he’s the ‘Little Master’ of Indian cricket

How much fuel does the IAF’s Jaguar fighter jet use per mission?
6

How much fuel does the IAF’s Jaguar fighter jet use per mission?

What is Gravity Nuclear bomb and which fighter jet can fly it?
7

What is Gravity Nuclear bomb and which fighter jet can fly it?