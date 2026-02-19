Premier League | Jesus shoves Wolves player on ground after Arsenal blow 2-0 lead in title race setback - WATCH

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus lost his cool after the Gunners' tanked a two-goal lead against Wolves on Wendesday (Feb 18) in Premier League. Jesus played a role in mix-up that helped Wolves equalize Arsenal's goal tally in stoppage time and was clearly frustrated with it. The Arsenal player's emotions went out of his control when he pushed Wolves' Yerson Mosquera onto the ground after the match and earned himself a yello card. In a match which could have taken Arsenal seven points clear of now title-favourite City, they are left ruing the missed opportunity which could cost them their first Premier League trophy in over two decades.

Jesus punished for losing cool vs Wolves

The match was over and the players were coming together. Somthing happened and Jesus charged angrily towards Mosquera, pushing him down on the ground. The act earned him a yellow card. Have a look the video of the incident below:

Arsenal had started the match well with Bukayo Saka scoring for the in the 5th minute. The teams went into the half-time with Arsenal leading 1-0. In the second half, Piero Hincapie scored in the 56th minute to put Arsenal two goals clear. The things changed after five minutes when Hugo Bueno scored a goal in 61st minute to reduce the deficit to half.

Arsenal seemed to have held their nerves as the match went into the stoppage time with the Gunners still leading 2-1. A mix-up between Jesus and David Raya the led to Wolves debutant Tom Edozie, who came on the pitch in 84th minute, scoring the equalizer in 90+4th minute.

Arteta slams Arsenal after another missed opportunity