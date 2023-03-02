PL: Can Liverpool put spanner in the work for Manchester United as season reaches deceive stage?

Dust is yet to settle on Manchester United's Carabao Cup success as they will make their way across the town to take on arch-rivals Liverpool in a topsy-turvy contest on Sunday, February 5. Jurgen Klopp's men will be determined to put a spanner in the work for United as they try to put in a Premier League (PL) title challenge. A win for the Red Devils will be of huge ramifications in the title race, but considering Liverpool's position in the PL, the Reds will also eye three points at Anfield.

As things stand, United will make the short journey across the river Mersey in search of three vital points while they look to replicate their cup form in the league. United will start the weekend in third place with 49 points and are 11 points adrift of Arsenal, but will know that the Gunners will drop points at some stage in the season.

Liverpool on the flip side are on 39 points from 24 games and have a game in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. A win for Liverpool could see them close the gap into the top four as Newcastle United are also likely to drop points on the weekend as they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool's impressive run under Jurgen Klopp

The Reds, who will play at home on the weekend have never finished outside the top four under a full season of Jurgen Klopp. Interestingly, the only time the Reds finished outside the top four was in 2016, when Klopp took charge in the mid-season. The 2020 PL champions will be keeping a close eye on Spurs and Newcastle, while they have been shaky at times.

Erik ten hag magic at United

Erik ten Hag has already made a mark as United's manager by winning the EFL Cup while beating Barcelona and West Ham United in the Europa League and FA Cup, respectively. The former Ajax manager has not taken time to make his presence feel and has put the deadwood away in the camp by getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo while also addressing defensive woes.

Who has the upper hand?

While United have enjoyed its run in recent times, Liverpool have been unbeaten in their last four PL games. The Reds have won three and drawn one and scalped 10 points from a possible 12.