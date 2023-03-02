Lionel Messi receives death threat after gunmen open fire on supermarket owned by PSG star's in-laws

Argentina’s very own Lionel Messi received a death threat after two gunmen opened fire on a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Rosario on wee hours on Thursday. One of the two people on bike were caught walking towards the premises of the supermarket opening fire on the metal shutters over the windows and front door and even left a chilling message for the PSG star that read, "Messi, we're waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he won't take care of you."

Pablo Javkin is the current mayor of Rosario, which is the largest city in the central province of Santa Fe and is 180 miles northwest of the capital Buenos Aires.

Not only this, as per the local media, the attackers were also seeking to extort money from the recently-crowned World Cup winner. Local TV also reported that around 14 shots of bullets were fired on the supermarket.

Amidst investigation into the matter, the supermarket, which is also known as Supermercado Unico, is owned by Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s family and is understood to be managed by one of her cousins. It is likely to remain closed for one day following this dreadful incident. Before the attack that took place at around 2:00 AM, two people on a motorbike were seen riding around the particular place.

Messi stays in a huge mansion on the outskirts of Rosario, which is called ‘The Fortress.’ The massive property that is built in a secured private estate has a gym, an underground garage with space for around 15 cars alongside a huge cinema.

