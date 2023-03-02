Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Live streaming: When & where to watch Copa Del Rey semi-final tie in India?

Two heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona will square off with each oher at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Friday (March 3) in what will be the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinal match. It is expected to be a mouth-watering contest between Karim Benzeme & Co. and Sergio Busquets’ Barcelona..

It is to be noted that the last nine El Classico's have produced a result. At present, Real Madrid are at the second place on the La Liga standings with 52 points and a +29 goal difference. In their qaurterfinal face-off versus Athletico Madrid, Real Madrid came from a 0-1 deficit to win 3-1 with strikes from Benzema, Rodrygo and Vini Jr. On the other hand, Barcelona emerged on top of Real Sociedad, by 1-0, to progress into the last four.

While there isn't much too seperate between both sides, Barcelona will feel confident of having beaten Real Madrid in their previous meeting in Super Cup by a 3-1 margin. The second leg of the semi-final between both sides will take place on April 06. Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the first leg of the sem-final face-off between Real Madrid and Barcelona:

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey Semi-Final fixture take place?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey semifinal match will be held on Friday (March 03).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey Semi-Final match be played?

The opening leg of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey semifinal will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

At what time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey Semi-Final kickoff?

The first leg of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey semifinal 2022-23 match will get underway at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey Semi-Final tie?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey semifinal match's broadcast will not be available in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey Semi-Final clash be available?